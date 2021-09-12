Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the Fly

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a towed target exercise on Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2022. The exercise was conducted to increase proficiency with the weapons systems of the aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    HUEY
    31st MEU
    Viper
    Helicopter
    Marines

