On the Fly

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a towed target exercise on Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2022. The exercise was conducted to increase proficiency with the weapons systems of the aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)