    Amphibious Operations Helicopter Casting RIMPAC 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Alex Kaldeway 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, Hawaii (July 18, 2022) Australian Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conduct amphibious operations exercise with the U.S. Marines as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy Video production by Alex Kaldeway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 00:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850836
    VIRIN: 220719-O-XC711-1003-C
    Filename: DOD_109116001
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    Royal Australian Army
    RIMPAC2022. Helo Cast

