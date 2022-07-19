Jones prepares for XVIII Airborne Corps' Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Spc. Dar'Quiarean Jones, an ammunition specialist, assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, who is currently a member of 3rd ID's Best Squad Competition team, talks about performing at his highest capability and helping his teammates at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 19, 2022. The 3rd ID trains diligently and deliberately to create cohesive teams prepared to win on future battlefields, and events like the Best Squad Competition allow leaders to test those teams. The 3rd ID team is currently training to compete in the XVIII Airborne Corps' upcoming Best Squad Competition, which will be held at Fort Stewart later this month. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
