    Multinational forces conduct compound assault training

    WAIMANALO, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quentin Todd 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    210718-N-LC749-1004
    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii (July 18, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7, and Malaysian Army Paratroopers conduct a simulated urban terrain warfare exercise during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quentin Todd)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850831
    VIRIN: 220718-N-LC749-1004
    Filename: DOD_109115968
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational forces conduct compound assault training, by PO2 Quentin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    RIMPAC
    NR NPASE-W
    RIMPAC2022

