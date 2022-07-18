Multinational forces conduct compound assault training

210718-N-LC749-1004
BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii (July 18, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7, and Malaysian Army Paratroopers conduct a simulated urban terrain warfare exercise during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quentin Todd)
|07.18.2022
|07.20.2022 00:51
|B-Roll
|850831
|220718-N-LC749-1004
|DOD_109115968
|00:00:35
|WAIMANALO, HI, US
