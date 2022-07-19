Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BSC 2022: Camp Casey: Land Navigation

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2022

    Video by Pfc. Miguel DCruz 

    8th Army

    Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participate in a land navigation event during the 2022 U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea on July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Miguel Dcruz/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850826
    VIRIN: 220719-A-DI401-0004
    Filename: DOD_109115885
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USARPAC BSC 2022: Camp Casey: Land Navigation, by PFC Miguel DCruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPACBestSquad

