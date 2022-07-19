Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participate in a land navigation event during the 2022 U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea on July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Miguel Dcruz/20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850826
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-DI401-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_109115885
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USARPAC BSC 2022: Camp Casey: Land Navigation, by PFC Miguel DCruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
