USARPAC BSC 2022: Korea, "Mystery Event"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participate in a "mystery event" during the 2022 U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea on July 19, 2022. The "mystery event" is not known by competitors until the moment they arrive for it. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Miguel Dcruz/20th Public Affairs Detachment)