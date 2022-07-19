Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BSC 2022: Korea, "Mystery Event"

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2022

    Video by Pfc. Miguel DCruz 

    8th Army

    Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participate in a "mystery event" during the 2022 U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea on July 19, 2022. The "mystery event" is not known by competitors until the moment they arrive for it. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Miguel Dcruz/20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850825
    VIRIN: 220719-A-DI401-0003
    Filename: DOD_109115882
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BSC 2022: Korea, "Mystery Event", by PFC Miguel DCruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPACBestSquad

