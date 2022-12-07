Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael Monsoor conducts flight operations with V-BAT 118

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220712-N-YN807-2001

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2022) – U.S. contractors with Shield AI test a V-BAT 118 unmanned aerial system aboard Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 12. Unmanned and remotely operated systems extend the capability of interconnected manned platform censors to enhance capacity across the multinational force. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug 4 in and around Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850819
    VIRIN: 220712-N-YN807-2008
    Filename: DOD_109115764
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor conducts flight operations with V-BAT 118, by PO3 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Michael Monsoor
    RIMPAC 2022
    V-BAT 118

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT