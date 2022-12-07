USS Michael Monsoor conducts flight operations with V-BAT 118

220712-N-YN807-2001
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2022) – U.S. contractors with Shield AI test a V-BAT 118 unmanned aerial system aboard Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 12. Unmanned and remotely operated systems extend the capability of interconnected manned platform censors to enhance capacity across the multinational force. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug 4 in and around Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850819
|VIRIN:
|220712-N-YN807-2008
|Filename:
|DOD_109115764
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
