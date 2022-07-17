2022 John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta: Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Dominic Rattley, president of the Hui Nalu Canoe Club, is interviewed during the John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2022. MCBH hosted the canoe regatta in conjunction with the Hui Nalu Canoe Club, as an opportunity to foster relations between the base and the local community. MCBH previously hosted the event in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)