2022 John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta: Military Race Footage

U.S. Marines with 3rd Radio Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participate in a canoe race during the John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, MCBH, July 17, 2022. MCBH hosted the canoe regatta in conjunction with the Hui Nalu Canoe Club, as an opportunity to foster relations between the base and the local community. MCBH previously hosted the event in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850806
|VIRIN:
|220717-M-RB959-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109115523
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
