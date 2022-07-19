Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC bids farewell to CG, welcomes new one

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The U.S. Army Sustainment Command held a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, outgoing commanding general, and welcomed Maj. Gen. David Wilson as it new commanding general July 19 on Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general, U.S. Army Materiel Command.

