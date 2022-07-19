The U.S. Army Sustainment Command held a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, outgoing commanding general, and welcomed Maj. Gen. David Wilson as it new commanding general July 19 on Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general, U.S. Army Materiel Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|850802
|Filename:
|DOD_109115436
|Length:
|00:57:08
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC bids farewell to CG, welcomes new one, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT