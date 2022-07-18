HEART 22 dental team fosters medical relationships with Honduran dentists

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The dental team with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 removes a patient's tooth at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 18, 2022. HEART 22 is a Joint Task Force-Bravo-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation taking place throughout July and August 2022 in Guatemala and Honduras. HEART 22 includes U.S. military surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)