HEART 22 dental team fosters medical relationships with Honduran dentists

The dental team with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 removes a patient's tooth at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 18, 2022. HEART 22 is a Joint Task Force-Bravo-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation taking place throughout July and August 2022 in Guatemala and Honduras. HEART 22 includes U.S. military surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850799
|VIRIN:
|220718-F-UA699-1093
|Filename:
|DOD_109115426
|Length:
|00:13:08
|Location:
|TEGUCIGALPA, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
