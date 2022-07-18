Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 dental team fosters medical relationships with Honduran dentists

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    07.18.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    The dental team with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 removes a patient's tooth at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 18, 2022. HEART 22 is a Joint Task Force-Bravo-led, U.S. Southern Command medical assistance operation taking place throughout July and August 2022 in Guatemala and Honduras. HEART 22 includes U.S. military surgical teams working alongside partner nation medical professionals to benefit communities in need. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850799
    VIRIN: 220718-F-UA699-1093
    Filename: DOD_109115426
    Length: 00:13:08
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 

    partnerships
    SOUTHCOM
    JTF Bravo
    HEART 22

