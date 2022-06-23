Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silence PSA - 988 National Suicide Prevention Lineline

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    Space Base Delta 1

    "Silence" is a public service announcement publicizing the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Dialing 988 while in the United States will connect anyone experiencing mental health-related distress with compassionate, accessible care and support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 15:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850795
    VIRIN: 220623-F-UR189-1001
    Filename: DOD_109115272
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silence PSA - 988 National Suicide Prevention Lineline, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    psa
    resilience
    lifeline
    988

