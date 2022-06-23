"Silence" is a public service announcement publicizing the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Dialing 988 while in the United States will connect anyone experiencing mental health-related distress with compassionate, accessible care and support.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 15:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|850795
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-UR189-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109115272
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Silence PSA - 988 National Suicide Prevention Lineline, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
