Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Showcase Inherent Flexibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group, and the 186th Air Refueling Wing recently returned from Hawaii after taking part in training that flexed the skills required to keep our global mission running smoothly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850794
    VIRIN: 220719-Z-BT678-244
    Filename: DOD_109115264
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Showcase Inherent Flexibility, by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    c-17
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    172nd Airlift Wing
    aerial refuel
    Mississippi Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT