Members of the 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group, and the 186th Air Refueling Wing recently returned from Hawaii after taking part in training that flexed the skills required to keep our global mission running smoothly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850794
|VIRIN:
|220719-Z-BT678-244
|Filename:
|DOD_109115264
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Maintenance Group Showcase Inherent Flexibility, by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
