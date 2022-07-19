Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surgeon General Future of Navy Medicine

    07.19.2022

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) is an operational approach to winning high-end future fights at sea. Its doctrinal status necessitates that Navy Medicine make strategic organizational and platform changes so that we can better support military and military medical operations. In the coming months, you will be seeing a number of significant organizational changes taking place across the Navy Medicine Enterprise. At the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and at our Medical Forces Atlantic and Pacific Commands, we will be standing up Maritime Headquarters (MHQs) and a Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs).

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    United States Navy

    medicine
    navy
    MOC
    MHQ

