Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) is an operational approach to winning high-end future fights at sea. Its doctrinal status necessitates that Navy Medicine make strategic organizational and platform changes so that we can better support military and military medical operations. In the coming months, you will be seeing a number of significant organizational changes taking place across the Navy Medicine Enterprise. At the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and at our Medical Forces Atlantic and Pacific Commands, we will be standing up Maritime Headquarters (MHQs) and a Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs).
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850793
|VIRIN:
|220719-N-N1526-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109115255
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Surgeon General Future of Navy Medicine, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Navy
LEAVE A COMMENT