Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare Mission Video

The mission of Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare, headquartered at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, is to prepare, present, and project assigned and attached forces for the purpose of conducting protect and defend operations and providing national decision authorities with response options to deter and, when necessary, defeat orbital threats.