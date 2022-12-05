Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Space Base Delta 1

    The mission of Space Delta 9 - Orbital Warfare, headquartered at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, is to prepare, present, and project assigned and attached forces for the purpose of conducting protect and defend operations and providing national decision authorities with response options to deter and, when necessary, defeat orbital threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850792
    VIRIN: 220512-F-X1914-1001
    PIN: 219012
    Filename: DOD_109115232
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    space
    USSF
    Space Force
    del 9
    Delta 9
    orbital warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT