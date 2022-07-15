Members from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, complete the Motorcycle Safety Course provided by the safety office, July 14-15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850770
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-OI201-177
|Filename:
|DOD_109114811
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Safety Course, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
