Joint base Elmendorf-Richardson prepares to host Arctic Thunder Open House, July 30-31, 2022 at JBER, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 12:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|850767
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-AT619-262
|Filename:
|DOD_109114757
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2022 30 second commercial, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
