Military Leaders Brief House Subcommittee, Part 2

Military leaders testify before a House Armed Services subcommittee about current military readiness and how the fiscal 2023 budget request supports military training, weapons systems maintenance and efforts to meet readiness requirements in the National Defense Strategy. Testifying are: Gen. Joseph M. Martin, vice chief of staff for the Army; Vice Adm. Randy Crites, deputy chief of Naval Operations; Gen. Eric M. Smith, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; Gen. David W. Allvin, vice chief of staff for the Air Force; and Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of Space Operations.