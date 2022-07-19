Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Leaders Brief House Subcommittee, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Military leaders testify before a House Armed Services subcommittee about current military readiness and how the fiscal 2023 budget request supports military training, weapons systems maintenance and efforts to meet readiness requirements in the National Defense Strategy. Testifying are: Gen. Joseph M. Martin, vice chief of staff for the Army; Vice Adm. Randy Crites, deputy chief of Naval Operations; Gen. Eric M. Smith, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; Gen. David W. Allvin, vice chief of staff for the Air Force; and Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson, vice chief of Space Operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 12:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850765
    Filename: DOD_109114753
    Length: 01:04:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Leaders Brief House Subcommittee, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT