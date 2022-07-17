Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storms during Red Flag-Nellis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Lightning and clouds brew behind aircraft Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850757
    VIRIN: 220717-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_109114628
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storms during Red Flag-Nellis, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    F-15
    F-18
    Flightline
    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    Navy
    exercise
    training
    Air Power
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT