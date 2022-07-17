Lightning and clouds brew behind aircraft Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850757
|VIRIN:
|220717-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109114628
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Storms during Red Flag-Nellis, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT