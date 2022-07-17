Storms during Red Flag-Nellis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lightning and clouds brew behind aircraft Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2022. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)