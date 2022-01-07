Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Resilience: TSgt Carolyn Melrose Part 1

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Carolyn Melrose discusses her reason for reducing her alcohol consumption with the goal to regain her health and perspective on life.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 14:18
    Category: PSA
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Resilience: TSgt Carolyn Melrose Part 1, by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alcohol
    Health
    Quitting
    128 ARW
    Operation Resilience

