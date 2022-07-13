Thomas Hicks, with the Family Advocacy Program (FAP), explains how FAP helps Soldiers and their Families recognize and prepare for the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Their services provide assessments, counseling services, and linkage with resources to aid individuals in reducing the risk of neglect or abuse.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 10:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|850749
|VIRIN:
|220713-A-DQ133-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109114450
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thomas Hicks Promotes Family Advocacy Program, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
