    TEC-U Production Services

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    TEC University offers full production services at our studios or in the field. Video production can enhance your content and expand your audience. Learn more about how we can assist getting your message out to the Air National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 10:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 850746
    VIRIN: 220708-Z-DS155-100
    Filename: DOD_109114377
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    studio
    broadcast
    video production

