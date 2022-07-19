Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From The Field - Portland District - Wildfire Recovery

    OR, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Benjamin Rogers 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Michael Helton, Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander and Mr. Ross Foster, a Portland District project manager, about how the district has partnered with other federal agencies in the aftermath of wildfires that impacted Oregon.

    Video by: Ben Rogers, Portland District Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 10:21
    Location: OR, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wildfires
    Portland District
    55 From the Field

