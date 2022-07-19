55 From The Field - Portland District - Wildfire Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850745" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Michael Helton, Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander and Mr. Ross Foster, a Portland District project manager, about how the district has partnered with other federal agencies in the aftermath of wildfires that impacted Oregon.



Video by: Ben Rogers, Portland District Public Affairs Office