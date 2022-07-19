Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Col. Michael Helton, Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander and Mr. Ross Foster, a Portland District project manager, about how the district has partnered with other federal agencies in the aftermath of wildfires that impacted Oregon.
Video by: Ben Rogers, Portland District Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 10:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|850745
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-AI699-970
|Filename:
|DOD_109114319
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 55 From The Field - Portland District - Wildfire Recovery, by Benjamin Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
