U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct training with Finnish soldiers assigned to Satakunta Jaeger Battalion at Säkylä, Finland, July, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and units of the Finnish army began summer training in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850740
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-DG372-102
|Filename:
|DOD_109114233
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAKYLA, FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4-10 Cav conduct training In Finland, by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
