    4-10 Cav conduct training In Finland

    SAKYLA, FINLAND

    07.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct training with Finnish soldiers assigned to Satakunta Jaeger Battalion at Säkylä, Finland, July, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and units of the Finnish army began summer training in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850740
    VIRIN: 220715-A-DG372-102
    Filename: DOD_109114233
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAKYLA, FI 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 4-10 Cav conduct training In Finland, by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

