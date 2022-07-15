4-10 Cav conduct training In Finland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct training with Finnish soldiers assigned to Satakunta Jaeger Battalion at Säkylä, Finland, July, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and units of the Finnish army began summer training in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)