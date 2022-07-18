ROTC CADET TALEXA GUTOWSKI SUMMER NURSE TRAINING PROGRAM WINN ACH

Winn Army Community Hospital promotes professional development for staff members and community partners through education. In this video, ROTC Cadet, Alexa Gutowski attending the University of New Hampshire, participates in the Nursing Summer Training Program at Winn Army Community Hospital. The program, spearheaded by Cheryl Robinson, Chief of Hospital Education at Winn ACH, provides hands-on training and professional development for students in many different nursing vocations.
