    ROTC CADET TALEXA GUTOWSKI SUMMER NURSE TRAINING PROGRAM WINN ACH

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital promotes professional development for staff members and community partners through education. In this video, ROTC Cadet, Alexa Gutowski attending the University of New Hampshire, participates in the Nursing Summer Training Program at Winn Army Community Hospital. The program, spearheaded by Cheryl Robinson, Chief of Hospital Education at Winn ACH, provides hands-on training and professional development for students in many different nursing vocations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 09:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 850737
    VIRIN: 220718-A-TY372-363
    Filename: DOD_109114215
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: NEW HAMPTON, NH, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC CADET TALEXA GUTOWSKI SUMMER NURSE TRAINING PROGRAM WINN ACH, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARMY MEDICINE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY

