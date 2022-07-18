ROTC CADET TES SHELLABARGER SUMMER NURSE TRAINING PROGRAM WINN ACH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Winn Army Community Hospital promotes professional development for staff members and community partners through education. In this video, ROTC Cadet, Tes Shellabarger from North Alabama University participates in the Nursing Summer Training Program at Winn Army Community Hospital. The program, spearheaded by Cheryl Robinson, Chief of Hospital Education at Winn ACH, provides hands-on training and professional development for participants.