ROTC CADET TES SHELLABARGER SUMMER NURSE TRAINING PROGRAM WINN ACH

Winn Army Community Hospital promotes professional development for staff members and community partners through education. In this video, ROTC Cadet, Tes Shellabarger from North Alabama University participates in the Nursing Summer Training Program at Winn Army Community Hospital. The program, spearheaded by Cheryl Robinson, Chief of Hospital Education at Winn ACH, provides hands-on training and professional development for participants.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 08:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850736
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-TY372-971
|Filename:
|DOD_109114214
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
