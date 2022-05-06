Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Big Red One Soldiers that Landed on Omaha Beach

    COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Soldiers honor the "Big Red One" Soldiers who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850732
    VIRIN: 220719-Z-IQ017-1001
    Filename: DOD_109114173
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FR

    This work, Honoring the Big Red One Soldiers that Landed on Omaha Beach, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

