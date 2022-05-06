U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Soldiers honor the "Big Red One" Soldiers who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 07:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850732
|VIRIN:
|220719-Z-IQ017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109114173
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring the Big Red One Soldiers that Landed on Omaha Beach, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT