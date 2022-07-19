WPS Classroom

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Women Peace and Security is a major initiative by the United Nations to include women in peacekeeping operations. Service members from UN peacekeeping states learn about women's rights and equality to enhance safety and security. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)

    United Nations
    GPOI
    WPS
    GCD22

