Women Peace and Security is a major initiative by the United Nations to include women in peacekeeping operations. Service members from UN peacekeeping states learn about women's rights and equality to enhance safety and security. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 04:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850719
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109114074
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WPS Classroom, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
