German soldiers with 4th Battery, 131st Artillery Battalion conduct a fire mission with self propelled howitzers as part of exercise Dynamic Front 22 (DF 22) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 18, 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, is the premier U.S. led NATO Allied and Partner integrated fires exercise in the European Theater focusing on fires interoperability and increasing readiness, lethality and interoperability across the human, procedural, and technical domains. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850711
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109113940
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
