Pacific News: July 19, 2022

On this Pacific News: Dive teams from the US Coast Guard, Navy, and Army participated in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief dive exercise, multinational forces conducted free fall and static line training, and US Marines and Sailors came together for the annual Integrated Training Exercise 4-22.