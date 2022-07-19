Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: July 19, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Dive teams from the US Coast Guard, Navy, and Army participated in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief dive exercise, multinational forces conducted free fall and static line training, and US Marines and Sailors came together for the annual Integrated Training Exercise 4-22.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 00:41
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    training
    static line
    free fall
    dive exercise

