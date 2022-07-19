On this Pacific News: Dive teams from the US Coast Guard, Navy, and Army participated in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief dive exercise, multinational forces conducted free fall and static line training, and US Marines and Sailors came together for the annual Integrated Training Exercise 4-22.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 00:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|850707
|VIRIN:
|220719-N-NV251-240
|Filename:
|DOD_109113880
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: July 19, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT