Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division conduct Land Navigation, chemical biological radiological and nuclear training and answer questions to a mystery event at Schofied Barracks, Hawaii, on July 18, 2022. These categories are part of a three day competition for the event used to select the U.S. Army Best Squad of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850697
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-BV079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109113716
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BSC 2022:Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct Land Navigation and CBRN training, by SSG Casey Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
