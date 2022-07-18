Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues man approximately 57 miles offshore Newport, OR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport, Oregon, rescues a man from a vessel approximately 57 miles offshore Newport after he suffered a medical emergency July 18, 2022. The aircrew arrived on scene Monday shortly after 10:30 a.m., hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Facility Newport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850691
    VIRIN: 220718-G-AS553-001
    Filename: DOD_109113626
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: OR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man approximately 57 miles offshore Newport, OR, by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT