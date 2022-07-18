Coast Guard rescues man approximately 57 miles offshore Newport, OR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport, Oregon, rescues a man from a vessel approximately 57 miles offshore Newport after he suffered a medical emergency July 18, 2022. The aircrew arrived on scene Monday shortly after 10:30 a.m., hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Facility Newport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)