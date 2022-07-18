A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport, Oregon, rescues a man from a vessel approximately 57 miles offshore Newport after he suffered a medical emergency July 18, 2022. The aircrew arrived on scene Monday shortly after 10:30 a.m., hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Facility Newport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850691
|VIRIN:
|220718-G-AS553-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109113626
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues man approximately 57 miles offshore Newport, OR, by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT