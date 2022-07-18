Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines refuel U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Aviation Ground Support, Exercise Support Division, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 refuel an A-10 Warthog during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif. on July 18, 2022. ITX is a live-fire and maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures. This is required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global engagement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 23:57
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    RESERVES
    MILITARY
    TWENTYNINE PALMS
    MARINES
    MFRITX422
    ITX 4-22

