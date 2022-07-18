U.S. Marines with Aviation Ground Support, Exercise Support Division, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 refuel an A-10 Warthog during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif. on July 18, 2022. ITX is a live-fire and maneuver combined arms exercise designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures. This is required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global engagement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850690
|VIRIN:
|220618-M-AB253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109113464
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines refuel U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT