    870th Soldier trains on M249

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Specialist Geoff Crews, 870th Military Police Company, walks Soldiers through the M249 and what they should be doing at the range at Camp Roberts, CA on 17 July 2022. Crews is one of the subject matter experts for the 870th MP Company on the M249 SAW.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 18:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850689
    VIRIN: 220716-A-XU624-888
    Filename: DOD_109113434
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    This work, 870th Soldier trains on M249, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

