870th Soldier trains on M249

Specialist Geoff Crews, 870th Military Police Company, walks Soldiers through the M249 and what they should be doing at the range at Camp Roberts, CA on 17 July 2022. Crews is one of the subject matter experts for the 870th MP Company on the M249 SAW.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)