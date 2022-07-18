Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAGTF-23 begins Marine Corps Reserve's premier annual training exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Approximately 4,300 Marines and Sailors from Marine Forces Reserve are mobilizing from across the country to form Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23 and conduct Integrated Training Exercise 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center. ITX is a live-fire exercise combining infantry, artillery, aircraft, combat logistics and all the supporting elements to train battalion and squadron-sized units in the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 17:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850665
    VIRIN: 220718-M-BD822-0001
    Filename: DOD_109113143
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Marines
    4TH MARDIV
    ITX
    MAGTF-23
    MFRITX422

