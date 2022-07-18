MAGTF-23 begins Marine Corps Reserve's premier annual training exercise

Approximately 4,300 Marines and Sailors from Marine Forces Reserve are mobilizing from across the country to form Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23 and conduct Integrated Training Exercise 4-22 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center. ITX is a live-fire exercise combining infantry, artillery, aircraft, combat logistics and all the supporting elements to train battalion and squadron-sized units in the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|07.18.2022
|07.18.2022 17:54
|Video Productions
|850665
|220718-M-BD822-0001
|DOD_109113143
|00:00:54
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|0
|0
