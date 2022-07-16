Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKLAHOMA WILDFIRE B-ROLL

    OK, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll of wildfire in Blaine County, Oklahoma, July 16, 2022. ( National Guard video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850645
    VIRIN: 220718-Z-DX255-1001
    Filename: DOD_109112720
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: OK, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, OKLAHOMA WILDFIRE B-ROLL, by PFC Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OKNG
    Oklahoma National Guard
    702OKFIRE

