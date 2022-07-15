MAG-14 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marlin D. Williams, former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 14, passes the ceremonial colors to Col. James T. Bardo, commanding officer of MAG-14, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 15, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Williams to Bardo. MAG-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
