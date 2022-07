MAG-14 Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marlin D. Williams, former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 14, passes the ceremonial colors to Col. James T. Bardo, commanding officer of MAG-14, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 15, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Williams to Bardo. MAG-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)