    MAG-14 Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marlin D. Williams, former commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 14, passes the ceremonial colors to Col. James T. Bardo, commanding officer of MAG-14, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 15, 2022. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Williams to Bardo. MAG-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850644
    VIRIN: 220715-M-VU488-1004
    Filename: DOD_109112696
    Length: 00:07:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Aviation
    Change of Command
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MAG-14
    Marine Aircraft Group 14

