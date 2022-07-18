GREAT LAKES (July 15, 2022) Footage of the team from Navy Region Southeast during the annual Commander, Navy Installations Command Culinary Competition, taking place at Naval Station Great Lakes. Seven teams consisting of three chefs each from most Navy regions competed to be called the best chefs in CNIC. This is the seventh time the CNIC Culinary Competition took place at Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850643
|VIRIN:
|220718-N-GY005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109112687
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNIC Culinary Competition - NRSE Team Footage, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Station Great Lakes
LEAVE A COMMENT