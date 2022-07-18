Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNIC Culinary Competition - NRSE Team Footage

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES (July 15, 2022) Footage of the team from Navy Region Southeast during the annual Commander, Navy Installations Command Culinary Competition, taking place at Naval Station Great Lakes. Seven teams consisting of three chefs each from most Navy regions competed to be called the best chefs in CNIC. This is the seventh time the CNIC Culinary Competition took place at Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850643
    VIRIN: 220718-N-GY005-1001
    Filename: DOD_109112687
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC Culinary Competition - NRSE Team Footage, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

