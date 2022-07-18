CNIC Culinary Competition - NRSE Team Footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GREAT LAKES (July 15, 2022) Footage of the team from Navy Region Southeast during the annual Commander, Navy Installations Command Culinary Competition, taking place at Naval Station Great Lakes. Seven teams consisting of three chefs each from most Navy regions competed to be called the best chefs in CNIC. This is the seventh time the CNIC Culinary Competition took place at Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)