BROLL - Oklahoma National Guard Black Hawk drops water on 702 Fire - Vertical video

Vertical video clip of an Oklahoma Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk loading water in a bambi bucket to drop on the 702 fire in Blaine County, Oklahoma, July 16, 2022. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice-Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850642
|VIRIN:
|220716-A-JH174-056
|Filename:
|DOD_109112639
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
