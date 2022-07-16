Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL - Oklahoma National Guard Black Hawk drops water on 702 Fire - Vertical video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Vertical video clip of an Oklahoma Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk loading water in a bambi bucket to drop on the 702 fire in Blaine County, Oklahoma, July 16, 2022. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice-Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850641
    VIRIN: 220716-A-JH174-905
    Filename: DOD_109112638
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL - Oklahoma National Guard Black Hawk drops water on 702 Fire - Vertical video, by SFC Mireille Merilice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Public Affairs
    National Guard
    bambi bucket
    702OKFire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT