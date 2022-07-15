Limited Capabilities Projected & Plan to Mitigate Impact

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



IACH expects to go through a shortage of care toward the end of July that will affect some specialties. The hospital commander and command sergeant major explain why IACH will experience limited capabilities of care and how the organization plans to mitigate the impact.

Creative Commons music by Scott Buckley.