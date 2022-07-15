Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    IACH expects to go through a shortage of care toward the end of July that will affect some specialties. The hospital commander and command sergeant major explain why IACH will experience limited capabilities of care and how the organization plans to mitigate the impact.
    Creative Commons music by Scott Buckley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850635
    VIRIN: 220715-O-JU906-350
    PIN: 220715
    Filename: DOD_109112530
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Limited Capabilities Projected & Plan to Mitigate Impact, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IACH
    Access to Care

