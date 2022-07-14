The 9th Civil Support Team conducts a training exercise under the supervision of the Civil Support Training Activity U.S. Army North at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif., July 14, 2022. (Video by U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. William Franco Espinosa)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850634
|VIRIN:
|220714-Z-OK333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109112460
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 9th Civil Support Team Training Exercise, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT