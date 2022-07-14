Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Civil Support Team Training Exercise

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    California National Guard Primary   

    The 9th Civil Support Team conducts a training exercise under the supervision of the Civil Support Training Activity U.S. Army North at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif., July 14, 2022. (Video by U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. William Franco Espinosa)

    This work, 9th Civil Support Team Training Exercise, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    Civil Support Team
    HAZMAT
    California National Guard
    Domestic Response.
    9th Civil Support Team

