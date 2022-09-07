B-roll of the A-10 Demonstration Team during America's Freedom Fest 2022 in Goshen, Indiana, July 9, 2022.
Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850626
|VIRIN:
|220709-F-CJ645-757
|Filename:
|DOD_109112374
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|GOSHEN, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Freedom Fest 2022 Show B-Roll, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT