Sentry Eagle and Open House 2022 B-Roll

B-roll of the A-10 Demonstration Team at Sentry Eagle and Open House 2022 airshow in Klamath Falls, Oregon, June 25-26, 2022.
Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens
Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 12:36
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|850625
VIRIN:
|220626-F-CJ645-108
Filename:
|DOD_109112373
Length:
|00:03:44
Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
