A quick clip of the A-10 Demonstration Team at America's Freedom Fest in Goshen, Indiana, July 9, 2022.
Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850619
|VIRIN:
|220709-F-CJ645-777
|Filename:
|DOD_109112333
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GOSHEN, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Freedom Fest 2022, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT