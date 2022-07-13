CBP Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Marine Interdiction Agent Matt Manning discusses the role of the CBP Mobile Command Center and its broad security applications in use during The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850614
|VIRIN:
|220713-H-PW680-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109112210
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP Mobile Command Center provides Security Support for The World Games 22, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
