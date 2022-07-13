Fort Sill Minute Episode 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850607" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week on the Fort Sill Minute the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs highlights the groundbreaking ceremony for the advanced individual training complex for the 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery. On July 29 Army Community Service will host the Newcomer Orientation and Window tour, the goal is to get spouses familiar with Fort Sill. And after you take your pup to the Dog Days of Summer 5k, visit Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area for the first annual hot dog eating contest.



This week on Faces of Fort Sill we highlight 1Lt. Willliam Matherly.