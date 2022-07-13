Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Minute Episode 26

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo, Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    This week on the Fort Sill Minute the U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs highlights the groundbreaking ceremony for the advanced individual training complex for the 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery. On July 29 Army Community Service will host the Newcomer Orientation and Window tour, the goal is to get spouses familiar with Fort Sill. And after you take your pup to the Dog Days of Summer 5k, visit Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area for the first annual hot dog eating contest.

    This week on Faces of Fort Sill we highlight 1Lt. Willliam Matherly.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 10:33
    Location: US

    This work, Fort Sill Minute Episode 26, by Bryan Araujo, Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACS
    USAG
    Fires Strong
    This is My Squad
    Fort Sill Minute
    Faces of Fort Sill

