    Introducing the 908th Airlift Wing’s Program Integration Office

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On April 8, 2022, the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, said goodbye to its aging C-130H aircraft. Now the wing is working to transition to providing MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter training, bringing together Air Education and Training Command, Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Force Reserve Command for the first time.

    To accomplish this task, Col. Craig Drescher, 908 AW commander, created a Program Integration Office to facilitate the details of the transition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850604
    VIRIN: 220718-F-QL331-1005
    Filename: DOD_109112057
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing the 908th Airlift Wing’s Program Integration Office, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    USTRANSCOM

