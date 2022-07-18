Introducing the 908th Airlift Wing’s Program Integration Office

On April 8, 2022, the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, said goodbye to its aging C-130H aircraft. Now the wing is working to transition to providing MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter training, bringing together Air Education and Training Command, Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Force Reserve Command for the first time.
To accomplish this task, Col. Craig Drescher, 908 AW commander, created a Program Integration Office to facilitate the details of the transition.
