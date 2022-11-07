31st MEU CRE-EX Summer 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, decontaminate a simulated casualty during a CBRN Response Element exercise on Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2022. A CRE-EX tests CBRN’s ability to respond to different operations, including investigating clandestine labs, containing chemical munitions, and countering weapons of mass destruction while performing reconnaissance, decontamination, and rapid insertion for casualties. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape)