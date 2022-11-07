Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU CRE-EX Summer 2022

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, decontaminate a simulated casualty during a CBRN Response Element exercise on Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2022. A CRE-EX tests CBRN’s ability to respond to different operations, including investigating clandestine labs, containing chemical munitions, and countering weapons of mass destruction while performing reconnaissance, decontamination, and rapid insertion for casualties. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 04:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850592
    VIRIN: 220718-M-MJ391-1001
    Filename: DOD_109111804
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 31st MEU CRE-EX Summer 2022, by LCpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Video
    31st MEU
    CBRN
    CLB-31
    CRE
    5711

